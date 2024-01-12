STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at STEP Energy Services

STEP stock opened at C$3.94 on Wednesday. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$284.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.16.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.