Stifel Nicolaus Lowers CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.72.

Shares of CEU opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$841.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$4.15.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$536.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6214286 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

