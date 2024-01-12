Stifel Nicolaus Lowers PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

TSE:PHX opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.70.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.15. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of C$169.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.50 million. Equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.7253669 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 192,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.96, for a total value of C$1,728,384.00. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$201,600.00. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 192,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.96, for a total value of C$1,728,384.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $2,094,720. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

