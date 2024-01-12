Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,847 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average volume of 1,478 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,601,000 after purchasing an additional 634,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 1.99. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

