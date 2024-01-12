Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PagerDuty Call Options (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,586 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 221% compared to the average volume of 1,116 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,194 shares of company stock worth $242,957. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after acquiring an additional 536,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE PD opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

