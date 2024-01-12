Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,632 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,179% compared to the average daily volume of 155 call options.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

HACK opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

