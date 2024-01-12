StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.