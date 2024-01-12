StockNews.com Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Costamare Trading Down 0.3 %

Costamare stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Costamare has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 79,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 129,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Costamare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

