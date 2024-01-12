StockNews.com Upgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to “Hold”

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

