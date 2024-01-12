Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

