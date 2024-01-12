Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

