T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $102.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

