Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $524.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.