TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 138,117 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $35,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Trading Up 1.4 %

CNC stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

