TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 191,922 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of CF Industries worth $46,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

CF opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

