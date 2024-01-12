TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $35,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average of $131.75. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.