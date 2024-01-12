TD Asset Management Inc Has $33.89 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.22% of CMS Energy worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after acquiring an additional 774,927 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in CMS Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.56.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

