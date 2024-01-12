TD Asset Management Inc Has $38.24 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $38,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after purchasing an additional 261,760 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

