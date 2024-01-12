TD Asset Management Inc Has $39.49 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Clorox worth $39,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.