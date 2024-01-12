TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.28% of Campbell Soup worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

