TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $45,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

