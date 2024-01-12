TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 20,874 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.52% of FirstService worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $160.68 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

