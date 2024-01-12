TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.30% of NICE worth $32,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 417,277 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 194,508 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $35,147,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in NICE by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 196,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,764,000 after buying an additional 142,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

