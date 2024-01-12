TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of Waters worth $36,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $304.43 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.25. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

