TD Asset Management Inc Sells 10,250 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Exelon worth $37,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $44.10.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

