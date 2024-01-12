TD Asset Management Inc Sells 161,327 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,327 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $207.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.06. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

