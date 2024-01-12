TD Asset Management Inc Sells 95,517 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,517 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Eversource Energy worth $43,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after buying an additional 442,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.