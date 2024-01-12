TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,044 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.23% of TransAlta worth $33,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.99.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

