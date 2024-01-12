TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

American International Group stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

