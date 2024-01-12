TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

