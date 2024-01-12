TD Securities Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$105.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.00.

Shares of EQB opened at C$91.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. EQB has a 1-year low of C$53.86 and a 1-year high of C$92.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

