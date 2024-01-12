Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. Susquehanna began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,367. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

