Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) PT Lowered to $5.50

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $362.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.81. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

