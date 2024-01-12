TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.49. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. TFI International’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.10.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $138.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

