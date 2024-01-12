The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.
Manitowoc stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $559.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.06.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
