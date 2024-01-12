The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manitowoc

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $559.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.