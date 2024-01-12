The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

