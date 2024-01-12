TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 17,126 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $159.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

