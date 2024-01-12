Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Head-To-Head Review

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Farms has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tingo Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tingo Group and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 4 4 0 2.50

Profitability

Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Tingo Group.

This table compares Tingo Group and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 10.99% 43.63% 16.04% Vital Farms 4.53% 11.81% 8.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Tingo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingo Group and Vital Farms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.14 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Vital Farms $446.13 million 1.41 $1.25 million $0.45 33.49

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Tingo Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

(Get Free Report)

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.