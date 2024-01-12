Traders Purchase Large Volume of TechnipFMC Call Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 22,857 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,016% compared to the typical volume of 1,080 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.