Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Head-To-Head Review

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) and Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Manitex International and Traton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Traton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manitex International currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Manitex International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Traton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.4% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Manitex International and Traton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International 0.91% 11.50% 3.26% Traton N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and Traton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $291.56 million 0.54 -$4.90 million $0.14 55.79 Traton N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Traton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manitex International.

Summary

Manitex International beats Traton on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International



Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms. In addition, the company manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products; and truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

About Traton



Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand. It also provides a cloud-based platform for freight transportation under the RIO brand name; and after-sales services and custom digital solutions. The company offers its products and services under the MAN, Scania, Navistar, and Volkswagen brands. In addition, it provides customers financing solutions, such as loans or leases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Munich, Germany. Traton SE operates as a subsidiary of Volkswagen Finance Luxemburg S.A.

