Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average of $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $354.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

