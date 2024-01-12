U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Head to Head Survey

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -122.06% -53.03% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $519,000.00 294.58 -$487.69 million ($0.79) -0.27 U Power $287.12 million 0.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Canoo and U Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

U Power has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Canoo and U Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 0 3 0 3.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $2.51, indicating a potential upside of 1,093.59%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than U Power.

Summary

Canoo beats U Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

