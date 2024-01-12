Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

