Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Udemy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Udemy

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $56,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,903.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Udemy by 1,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

Udemy stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.