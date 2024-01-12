UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

