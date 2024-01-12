UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $539.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $499.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

