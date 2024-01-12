Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.0 %

UHS opened at $158.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.