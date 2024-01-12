Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE UVE opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

