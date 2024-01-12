Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.54. Approximately 4,155,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,105,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 389,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,082,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,452. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

