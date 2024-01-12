V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $16.96 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.45%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

